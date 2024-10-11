2024 Election: Your full guide on where to cast your vote in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are 25 days away from the 2024 presidential election. With early voting right around the corner in Nevada, where can you cast your ballot?
Channel 13 has compiled a list of voting centers across Clark County. If you are a registered voter, you can cast your vote starting Oct. 19 in person or using your mail-in ballot at any early voting site.
Henderson
- Galleria at Sunset: Oct. 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Henderson City Hall: Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Silver Springs Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Northwest Las Vegas
- Las Vegas Athletic Club- Rainbow: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Meadows Mall: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mountain Crest Community Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Northeast Las Vegas
- Walnut Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
South Valley
- Arroyo Market Square: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Blue Diamond Crossing: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Desert Breeze Community Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Silverado Ranch Community Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Flamingo Senior Center: Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
North Las Vegas
- North Las Vegas City Hall: Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Craig Ranch Regional Park: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Deer Springs Town Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Las Vegas Athletic Club- Decatur: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
East Las Vegas
- Cambridge Recreation Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nellis Crossing Shopping Center: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Enterprise
- Mountain's Edge Regional Park: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Centennial Hills
- Thunderbird Family Sports Complex: Oct. 19 through 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Summerlin
- Veterans Memorial Community Center: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North Las Vegas
- Albertsons: Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Aliante Library: Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas Campus: Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- SkyView YMCA: Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sun City Aliante Community Center: Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Las Vegas
- East Las Vegas Community Center: Oct. 26 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Las Vegas Library: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Northeast Las Vegas
- Cardenas Market: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Coleman Senior Center: Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hollywood Recreation Center: Oct. 24 through Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center: Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunrise Library: Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Centennial Hills
- Centennial Hills YMCA: Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spring Valley
- Albertsons: Oct. 26 and Oct 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Chinatown Plaza: Oct. 19 through Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Clark County Building Department: Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- College of Southern Nevada, West Charleston Campus: Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Northwest Las Vegas
- Clark County Department of Family Services- Torrey Pines: Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pearson Community Center, Room C: Oct. 19 through Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Silver Mesa Recreation Center: Oct. 29 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Skye Canyon Community Center: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
South Valley
- Paradise Recreation and Community Center: Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- UNLV Lied Library: Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Henderson
- College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus: Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Green Valley Library: Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Henderson Executive Airport: Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Heritage Park Senior Facility: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nevada State University, Rogers Student Center: Nov. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Paseo Verde Library: Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Reynolds, Donald W. Boys & Girls Club: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Seafood City Market: Oct. 27 through Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sun City Anthem Center: Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Windmill Library: Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Solera at Anthem Community Center: Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Summerlin
- Desert Vista Community Center: Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mountain Shadows Community Center: Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rainbow Library: Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sahara West Library: Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Las Vegas
- Doolittle Community Center: Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whitney Recreation Center: Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Winchester Dondero Cultural Center: Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Enterprise
- Enterprise Library: Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Las Vegas
- Regional Transportation Commission, Room 108: Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Boulder City
- Boulder City Recreation Center: Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Laughlin
- Laughlin Library: Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mesquite
- Mesquite Jimmie Hughes Campus, Suite 1: Oct. 20 through Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sun City Mesquite: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Moapa Valley
- Moapa Valley Comm. Ctr.: Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Searchlight
- Searchlight Community Center: Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All election day vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Northwest Las Vegas
- Allen, Dean Lamar Elementary School
- Bozarth, Henry and Evelyn Elementary School
- Cadwallader, Ralph Middle School
- Doolittle Community Center
- Johnson, Walter Junior High School
- Las Vegas Athletic Club- Rainbow
- Leavitt, Justice Myron E. Middle School
- May, Ernest Elementary School
- Mirabelli Community Center
- Molasky, Irwin and Susan Junior High School
- Moore, William K. Elementary School
- Mountain Crest Community Center
- O'Callaghan, Mike Middle School
- O'Roarke, Thomas Elementary School
- Reed, Doris Elementary School
- Saville, Anthony Middle School
- Shadow Ridge High School
- Tarr, Sheila Academy of International Studies
- Thunderbird Family Sports Complex
- Tobler, R. E. Elementary School
- Vegas Verdes Elementary School
Northeast Las Vegas
- Bailey, William H. Middle School
- Coleman Senior Center
- Detwiler, Ollie Elementary School
- Hollywood Recreation Center
- Keller, Duane D. Middle School
- Knudson, K. O. Academy of the Arts
- Long, Walter V. Elementary School
- Manch, J. E. Elementary School
- Mendoza, John F. Elementary School
- Monaco, Mario C. and Joann Middle School
- Rancho High School
- Walnut Recreation Center
South Valley
- Arroyo Market Square
- Blue Diamond Crossing
- Desert Oasis High School
- Faiss, Wilbur & Theresa Middle School
- Fine, Mark L. Elementary School
- Forbuss, Robert L. Elementary School
- Mountain's Edge Regional Park
- Paradise Recreation and Community Center
- Schofield Jack Lund Middle School
- Schorr, Steve Elementary School
- Silverado Ranch Community Center
- Tarkanian, Lois & Jerry Middle School
- Ward, Gene Elementary School
Southwest Las Vegas
- Bailey, Sister Robert Joseph Elementary School
- Cortney, Francis H. Junior High School
East Las Vegas
- Cambridge Recreation Center
- Desert Pines High School
- East Las Vegas Community Center
- East Las Vegas Library
- Eldorado High School
- French, Doris Elementary School
- Nellis Crossing Shopping Center
- Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center
- UNLV Lied Library
- Valley High School
Spring Valley
- College of Southern Nevada, West Charleston Campus
- Desert Breeze Community Center
- Fertitta, Victoria Middle School
- Gray, R. Guild Elementary School
- Lawrence, Clifford J. Junior High School
- Meadows Mall
North Las Vegas
- Bridger, Jim Middle School
- College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas
- Craig Ranch Regional Park
- Cram, Brian and Teri Middle School
- Dickens, D.L. "Dusty" Elementary School
- Findlay, Clifford O. (Pete) Middle School
- Las Vegas Athletic Club- Decatur
- North Las Vegas City Hall
- Pearson Community Center
- Sedway, Marvin M. Middle School
- Simmons, Eva G. Elementary School
- Sun City Aliante Community Center
- Swainston, Theron L. Middle School
- Wolfe, Eva M. Elementary School
Downtown Las Vegas
- Historic Fifth Street School
- Las Vegas City Hall
- Regional Transportation Commission
- Stupak Community Center
Summerlin
- Derfelt, Herbert A. Elementary School
- Desert Vista Community Center
- Goolsby, Judy and John Elementary School
- Hayes, Keith and Karen Elementary School
- Mountain Shadows Community Center
- Ober, D'Vorre and Hal Elementary School
- Rainbow Library
- Sahara West Library
- Veterans Memorial Community Center
Henderson
- Brown, B. Mahlon Academy of International Studies
- Burkholder, Lyal Middle School
- College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus
- Coronado High School
- Cox, David M. Elementary School
- Dooley, John Elementary School
- Ellis, Robert and Sandy Elementary School
- Galleria at Sunset
- Galloway, Fay Elementary School
- Green Valley High School
- Henderson City Hall
- Heritage Park Senior Facility
- Kesterson, Lorna J. Elementary School
- Mannion, Jack and Terry Elementary School
- Miller, Bob Middle School
- Nevada State University
- Silver Springs Recreation Center
- Solera at Anthem Community Center
- Stevens, Josh Elementary School
- Sun City Anthem Community Center
- Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center
Boulder City
- Boulder City Recreation Center
- King, Martha P. Elementary School
Bunkerville
- Bunkerville Community Center
Logandale
- Clark County Fairgrounds
Indian Springs
- Indian Springs Community Center
Laughlin
- Laughlin Library
Mesquite
- Mesquite Jimmie Hughes Campus
- Sun City Mesquite
Moapa
- Moapa Recreation & Community Center
- Moapa Tribal Administration Building
- Moapa Valley Community Center
Sandy Valley
- Sandy Valley School
Searchlight
- Searchlight Community Center