Tim Walz coming to Las Vegas on Tuesday for campaign event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, will be headed to Las Vegas on Tuesday as part of a Sun Belt state campaign tour.

This trip marks Walz's first solo trip to the Sun Belt as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

The Harris-Walz campaign announced the VP running mate's arrival on Friday.

Walz will be kicking off the tour on Monday, Sept. 9, at a campaign reception in Dallas, Texas before moving on to Reno for two more speaking events. The governor will be wrapping up his day in Las Vegas but won't be speaking until Tuesday morning.

His final remarks will be delivered in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.