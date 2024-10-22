Tim Walz stops in Las Vegas valley to encourage early voting at campaign events

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As Election Day draws closer, candidates and their endorsers are ramping up efforts in the battleground states.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz once again returned to the Silver State — this time to encourage early voting.

Gov. Walz appeared in Henderson on Sunday for two separate events after a campaign trip in Arizona.

This trip marked the second solo appearance for the VP nominee after he came to Las Vegas in September.

Ahead of Walz's visit, former President Bill Clinton was in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday — both on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket to encourage early voting.

Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Ohio Senator JD Vance, was in Las Vegas on Wednesday to speak at Treasure Island. Sen. Vance was followed by a visit from former President Donald Trump on Thursday — who was a keynote speaker for the United For Change Rally.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in Las Vegas for the Harris-Walz ticket on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Both presidential candidates — former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris — will be in Southern Nevada on Halloween to speak at their own campaign events.

Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.