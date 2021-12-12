Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 19, Dec. 10, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
In this week's "How to Vegas" we show you where you can find artwork from artists around the world, each with a connection to Las Vegas, to an indoor winter wonderland welcoming back the entire family. Visit ktnv.com/HowToVegas for the latest episode each week.
close to home.JPG
STILL LIFE S.JPG
Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 10.22.08 PM.png
Posted at 8:55 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 18:30:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas" we show you where you can find artwork from artists around the world, each with a connection to Las Vegas, to an indoor winter wonderland welcoming back the entire family.

STORIES:

RECENT EPISODES:

Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH