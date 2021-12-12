HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 19, Dec. 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.

In this week's "How to Vegas" we show you where you can find artwork from artists around the world, each with a connection to Las Vegas, to an indoor winter wonderland welcoming back the entire family.

STORIES:



RECENT EPISODES:



Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.