HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 16, Nov. 12, 2021
Longtime local favorite Freed’s Bakery has a new store opening in downtown Las Vegas. Freed's Dessert Shop is in the Arts District, so what would the grand opening be without the unveiling of some new artwork? Amy Abdelsayed sits down with the artist behind mural described as "cakes on the brain."
Posted at 8:19 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 23:19:49-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
In this week's "How to Vegas" we take a look at the holiday lights at Ethel M, talk to Lady Rebels head coach to get game-day tips and explore Freed Bakery's new location in the Arts District.
