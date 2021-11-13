Vegas Like a Local: Tips on attending UNLV basketball games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College basketball season has arrived and this week in "Vegas Like a Local" find out tips on attending Runnin' Rebels and Lady Rebels games.

UNLV requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend games, you will have to fill out a web form and will be given a digital pass to show at the entrance.

Game tickets are also digital, making for easy entry on game day.

UNLV has plenty of parking along Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road which makes getting to and from the game a breeze.

Lady Rebels Head Coach Lindy La Rocque encourages fans to arrive early.

"We want people to come early, get your food, get your snacks. For us on a game day, for the Lady Rebels, we have a chalk talk 30 minutes before our tip-off time. So all fans are invited to hear our assistant coach give a scouting report, talk about our team and the opponent we're about to play," Coach La Rocque said.

Inside Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavillion, there are tasty treat options at Fast Breaks, the concession stands, including the Rebel Dog and stadium pretzels.

You can also grab some Dip-n-Dots as well.

If you need to update your Rebel gear make sure to stop by the several kiosks open on game days.

Fan Tip: After lady Rebels games the team will stay on the court to meet with fans.

"You can expect win or lose at the end of the game our team is going to stay on the court for 15 minutes to meet and greet, sign autographs and take pictures," La Roque said.

Photo Tip: Make sure to stop by and honor coaching legend Jerry Tarkanian at his statue in between the two basketball facilities and snap a photo.

Visit UNLVTickets.com to get your tickets to upcoming men's and women's basketball games and get ready to cheer on the Rebels! GO-FIGHT-WIN!