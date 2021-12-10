13 Action News Community Calendar for Dec. 11 - 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is here and in this weekend’s Community Calendar we feature some community-minded events throughout town that will help get you in the holiday spirit.

Here are some events for Dec. 11:

Enjoy an afternoon of music at the Summerlin Library at 3 p.m. as the Las Vegas Classical Guitar Ensemble performs a holiday concert. This event is free and open to the public.

Once a month, community volunteers meet at different locations along the Clark County Wetlands Park for improvement projects. Join a group of volunteers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - make sure to register in advance on Eventbrite.

The Clark County Library offers Saturday Crafternoon from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This week’s craft is perfect for the holiday, as you will build a melted snowman.

Here are some events for Dec. 12:

In partnership with Autism Speaks, a sensory-friendly Santa experience for the community will take place at Fashion Show Mall at 9:30 a.m.

Spread joy this holiday season with the Cause Marketing Chamber of Commerce. Volunteer with them at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

