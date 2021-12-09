Holiday winter wonderland on full display at Sam's Town Mystic Falls Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You don't have to travel far or even go outdoors to enjoy a winter wonderland in Las Vegas.

Sam's Town Mystic Falls Park is transformed into a huge festive display every year for the holidays.

"Mystic Falls is one of those hidden gems that a lot of new people to town might not know about it. We've been here now for 27 years, and every year we transform the atrium at Sam's Town into a winter wonderland," said David Strow, vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming.

The Mystic Falls display has helped thousands of families over the years celebrate the holidays, and it continues to be an experience for all ages.

"This is a lot of work to get the display going, but it really is an immersive experience and an intimate experience and something that all families will enjoy. The entire atrium is full of holiday lights, and it makes you feel like you are outside in the forest display," Strow said.

Visitors can take their time strolling through the atrium and take in the scenery and, of course, the lights.

"We have about 2.5 miles of lights in the display that include nearly 30,0000 individual lights. It is something that we have upgraded over the years, and we want people to come out and really see what it is all about. We have an 18-foot Christmas tree that serves as the display's centerpiece. We also have a dozen of other holiday decorations throughout the forest," Strow said

And the star of the display is the Mystic Falls laser light water show.

"You'll see in here what is similar to that at Disneyland. We have a state-of-the-art laser light show, and the fountain actually serves as a backdrop for the show," Strow said.

Returning for the first time in two years, it's a nine-minute holiday-themed show that even includes snow.

"It is holiday-themed with lasers, holiday songs, and animatronic animals dancing along to the music. And at the end of the show, we'll have artificial snow falling," Strow said. "I have an 11-year-old son, and I remember the first time I brought him to the Mystic Falls. I saw the wonder in his eyes, and now every year, he asks to come back to Sam's Town.

For those families who would like to stay a little longer in the winter wonderland, a dining experience can also happen under the lights.

"Our Angry Butcher Steakhouse has an outdoor patio that comes into the forest. You can make a reservation and be able to see the show while also eating your dinner," Strow said.

The display is open daily, but at night, the lights turn on, and the best time to visit will come after the sunset.

"We start the nightly show at 2 p.m., and it runs every hour until 10 p.m. I would come out around 5 p.m. when the atrium lights become clearer, and when the sun goes down, you get to experience the laser light show as it is meant to be seen," Strow said.

Sam's Town has been a staple for many locals, especially during the holiday season, and looks to continue to welcome those to its winter wonderland for years to come.

"It really is just a neat family-friendly experience that doesn't cost anything. We invite everyone to come out and experience the Mystic Falls and what it's all about," Strow said.