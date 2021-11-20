HOW TO VEGAS: Episode 17, Nov. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of people flock to Las Vegas to spend their time and money on the Las Vegas Strip. But if you are a Las Vegas local, you know that there is much more to experience.
In this week's "How to Vegas" we show you some unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Las Vegas movie-themed tour, holiday lights at the speedway and other totally Vegas ways to celebrate the holidays.
STORIES:
- Vegas Like a Local: Unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving
- Glittering Lights back on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 2021 holiday season
- 13 Action News Community Calendar: Nov. 20-21, 2021
Watch "How to Vegas" at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays -- and throughout the weekend -- using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.