13 Action News Community Calendar: Nov. 20-21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Community Calendar we showcase two theatrical events and a small business pop-up.

Opera Las Vegas brings the holiday classic The House Without a Christmas Tree to the Summerlin Library Theatre on Nov. 19, 20 and 21st. Tickets range from $10 to $30.

On Nov. 20 shop, eat & network on Saturday at a pop-up shop showcasing some of Las Vegas' best small businesses at Easy Days Mini Mart at 4972 South Maryland Parkway.

Las Vegas Sinfonietta and UNLV Chamber Consort will perform Ode for St Cecilia Day by George Frideric Handel on November 21 at 3 PM at Clark County Library Theater.

If you have an event you think would be perfect for our community calendar please email events@ktnv.com and Jason.Dinant@ktnv.com