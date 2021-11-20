Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

13 Action News Community Calendar: Nov. 20-21, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
In this week's Community Calendar we showcase two theatrical events and a small business pop-up.
Posted at 11:22 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 02:22:19-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Community Calendar we showcase two theatrical events and a small business pop-up.

Opera Las Vegas brings the holiday classic The House Without a Christmas Tree to the Summerlin Library Theatre on Nov. 19, 20 and 21st. Tickets range from $10 to $30.

On Nov. 20 shop, eat & network on Saturday at a pop-up shop showcasing some of Las Vegas' best small businesses at Easy Days Mini Mart at 4972 South Maryland Parkway.

Las Vegas Sinfonietta and UNLV Chamber Consort will perform Ode for St Cecilia Day by George Frideric Handel on November 21 at 3 PM at Clark County Library Theater.

If you have an event you think would be perfect for our community calendar please email events@ktnv.com and Jason.Dinant@ktnv.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH