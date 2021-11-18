Glittering Lights back on at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 2021 holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is known for its neon lights and, now, for its Glittering Lights over the last twenty years.

The annual holiday light show is Nevada's largest drive-thru display, and in year 21, the lights are back with plenty to see.

"Glittering Lights is back for its 21st season, and we are so happy to be back with even more lights and displays than ever before," said event producer John Bentham.

And it takes a team of workers about a month to put everything together, but the ongoing pandemic couldn't slow them down.

"It takes a complete 30 days -- this year, we were kind of delayed due to some previous events at the speedway because of COVID and supply chain issues. But we had a crew that worked non-stop and opened on Veterans Day with thousands of families welcomed," Bentham said.

This year's Glittering Lights display can be found at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, off the Interstate 15 and Speedway Boulevard, and takes visitors on a 2.5-mile course.

"We have a full 2.5-mile course with more than five million LED lights and 1,000 display elements. You'll see a lot of fun traditional light displays," Bentham said.

Visitors can view more than 600 animated and sparkling displays from their car, taking in more than five million LED lights in motion.

"The best part of it is that you can enjoy the display from the safety and convenience of your car while enjoying holiday music from our radio station even," Bentham said.

Drivers are welcomed upfront by local Boy Scout troops to enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa, kettle corn, along with a holiday gift bag -- featuring local coupons and a list of other holiday events.

"One of the things that make Glittering Lights so different is that we get great participation from our business community," Bentham said.

Several local businesses come together for the annual holiday display to help get the lights up while spreading cheer to the community.

"This really is a community-focused event. We have churches, Boy Scouts and several corporate sponsors participating. They have all come together to make this a community-based event for some holiday cheer," Bentham said.

The holiday event also gives back to the community by helping several local charities, including Goodwill of Southern of Nevada and Speedway Children's Charities.

"We've got several corporate sponsors from big to small helping in any way they can. Not only are we able to put on one of the largest light shows in the country, but we can give back with a portion of each ticket sold going back to the Speedway Children's charity," Bentham said.

This year, visitors have options of a fast pass, season passes, and even catching the Santa Tram.

"The Santa Tram is great for families and gives guests an out-of-car experience. We do the driving for you. So you don't have to worry about traffic or anything, and we'll take you and the entire family through the display," Bentham said.

The display is nightly at the speedway through the holiday season and extends until Jan. 9, 2022. And when it comes to your visit, there is a little bit of inside information.

"Come early in the night or come late in November or January as it's just the perfect time. If you have to come with some out-of-town visitors, it's still not a bad time to come in December; just come early," Bentham said. "We usually open about 15-20 minutes before our scheduled start time, and we never turn off the lights until the last car goes through."

Even if you think you've seen all the lights in Las Vegas, the Glittering Lights will certainly add a few new ones for you and the family.

"There's lots to see at Glittering Lights. There are items to your left, right and above you. It takes a good thirty minutes to complete the course," Bentham said.