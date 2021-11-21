VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Meet Taras Krysa with UNLV orchestras, Las Vegas Sinfonietta

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ukrainian-born, American conductor Taras Krysa has made a name for himself here in Las Vegas, throughout the United States and in Europe.

He currently serves as the director of orchestras at UNLV and is the artistic director and conductor of the Las Vegas Sinfonietta.

Krysa actively promotes new music and has made three critically acclaimed recordings for the Brilliant Classics label; two of which featured works by Mozart, and one a live recording of Freddie Mercury’s rock opera, Barcelona.

