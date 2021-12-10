Like a Local: Unique holiday gifts and experiences in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is in full swing and Las Vegas has some unique ways to celebrate and some great totally vegas gifts you can give.

To get in the festive mood Silverton casino-hotel has launched its Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar experience with a menu featuring themed signature cocktails and over-the-top holiday decorations. The bar has a pool table, foosball and mini bowling alley to enjoy with friends. You can purchase casino gift cards that are redeemable at the Bad Elf Pop-Up bar through January.

Looking for a sweet treat? Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier Factory Shop is offering a Christmas tree bundle with an advent style 25 piece Christmas tree book and other sweets.

Stop by the factory store near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard to sample some of the chocolate and design your own perfect gift box.

Looking for a cool adventure for the little ones in the family? The Rex Center inside The Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway features mini-golf, arcade games, indoor go-karts and rock climbing walls. Gift certificates are available.

An escape room may not be the first thing that comes to mind for a holiday adventure and the Official Saw Escape Room is probably less likely. However, step inside this 13 room adventure and a holiday theme takes over the scares.

The escape room has a gift store with many unique items including Saw-themed Christmas tree ornaments.

Happy Holidays!