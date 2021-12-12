Watch
Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells | Dec. 10, 2021

From the best bites to the hottest reservations in town to foodie events and new menu items, Melinda Sheckells shares what "Vegas Eats!"
Posted at 8:19 PM, Dec 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the best bites to the hottest reservations in town to foodie events and new menu items, Melinda Sheckells shares what "Vegas Eats!"

This week, the offthestrip.com editor explores must-use gin for a delish holiday punch, where to eat chic veggie and vegan Southeast Asian off the Las Vegas Strip and a chef’s table experience on the Strip that brings both heart and heritage to Italian cuisine.

Melinda Sheckells is the editor of offthestrip.com. Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells

