Valley baseball stars Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott weigh in on A's possible move to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the A's start the relocation application process to move the team to Las Vegas, several valley-born Major League Baseball stars said they're not sure it's going to work.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper told USA TODAY that he "feels sorry for the fans in Oakland."

"It's just not right. They have so much history in Oakland," Harper said. "You're taking a team out of a city. I'm pretty sad because of all of the history and greatness they've seen there. I see the A's as Oakland. I don't see them as Vegas."

Harper added Vegas should have gotten an expansion franchise instead of moving the A's.

"Look at the Knights. They won the Cup but they were an expansion franchise. There were Vegas-born, as people would say. It's the first team that came to Vegas. I don't think you can really match that," Harper said. "It's just going to be tough for those guys. It was tough for the Raiders last year. People thought the Raiders would be successful. Maybe they will be but you have to build a fanbase and they better spend money to win. Vegas loves a winner."

It's a sentiment that his teammate and valley native Bryson Stott agreed with.

"You have people in town liking the Dodgers and the Angels and the Padres and the Diamondbacks. It will take a few generations before they have a real fandom in baseball. I'm sure they'll sell tickets for visiting fans, which is probably all they care about," Stott said. "You're selling tickets but you want your own fans in the ballpark."

Looking around the baseball world, other players who have voiced opposition to the move include former A's player and current Yankees third baseball Josh Donaldson as well as former A's manager and current San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin.

"You're talking about one of the largest markets in baseball in the Bay Area. It gets perceived as a small market team," Donaldson said. "At the end of the day, as a fan and as a fanbase, you can only see your favorite player traded so many times throughout your generation."

"It's sad. Anybody that grew up here does not look forward to that happening. I don't know that anything's 100% sure yet," Melvin said. "It's a storied franchise with a rich history, a lot of winning. Some of the great players in all of baseball played there. It would be sad so we'll see where it goes from here. It looks like it's getting traction in Vegas but you never know until the last minute and I think a lot of people are holding out hope that it doesn't happen."

Former Major League Baseball outfielder and Las Vegas resident Dexter Fowler told USA Today a possible move is disappointing.

"[Vegas] is a small city with a big city vibe. The people here love their hometown teams," Fowler said. "If they want to do OK here, they better put a better product on the field, spend a little more money, and show the fans that they are committed to winning, not just being here."

Even Academy Award-winning actor and East Bay native Tom Hanks is weighing in. During a Q&A session in Los Angeles promoting his first book last month, an audience member asked if he could buy the A's to keep them in Oakland.

"We've lost the Raiders. The Warriors moved to San Francisco. And now, they're going to take the A's out of Oakland. Damn them all to hell," Hanks said.

When someone pointed out "there's only like 2,000 people showing up to game", Hanks replied they're "the greatest fans in all of baseball."

According to ESPN, the Oakland A's are averaging 9,688 fans per game this season, which is last place among all MLB teams. Oakland also has the worst record in baseball right now sitting at 19-58.

In order to move the team, they need approval from Major League Baseball. On Wednesday, Channel 13 confirmed that application process has begun.

Earlier this month, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the Oakland A's stadium bill, SB 1, into law. The new law will allocate up to $380 million in public funds for a new Major League Baseball ballpark on the Strip, which is set to go up where Tropicana Las Vegas is currently located.

However, according to the chairman of Bally's Corporation, the resort might not be touched for another two years.