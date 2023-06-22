A's started relocation application process to Las Vegas, source confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's have started the relocation application process to move to Las Vegas, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

In order to move, the team needs to get approval from Major League Baseball owners. The source tells Channel 13 that the process has begun.

Earlier this month, the Nevada Legislature approved a bill that will earmark about $380 million in public funds to go toward a new ballpark on the Strip.

The facility — which wouldn't open until 2028 — is slated to go on 9 acres of land at the Tropicana Las Vegas site.

The A's want to build a $1.5 billion ballpark that would have a retractable roof.