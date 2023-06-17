Bally's Executive: Tropicana likely won't be touched for up to 2 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The chairman of Bally's Corporation says the Tropicana Las Vegas resort might not be touched for another two years.

In an interview with Channel 13 on Friday, Soo Kim relayed that it could be that long until the resort at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue is razed to make way for a planned new Major League Baseball ballpark.

"We haven't made those plans yet," Kim said. "Now that we've gotten through the political process, now that that uncertainty has passed, now the real work begins. I think there's time. I can't imagine that we'd be touching the property for two years."

Kim said there could even be a scenario where part of the Tropicana complex remains open even after construction work starts on the ballpark.

Nevada legislators passed a bill during a special session that earmarks $380 million in public funds for construction of the new ballpark. Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the legislation on Thursday.

The A's — who long have fought with Oakland officials on various plans for a new stadium there — plan to start play in the new ballpark in 2028.

As of now, the plan is for the A's to play the 2025 season at the Oakland Coliseum, where the team has a lease that runs through next year.

A source tells Channel 13 that the team has no plans to break that lease.

That means that the team would potentially move to Las Vegas for the 2025 baseball season and play home games at Las Vegas Ballpark.

As for the Tropicana site, the ballpark would sit on 9 acres of land while an adjacent 26 acres would be developed by Bally's.

That complex would likely include a casino resort and could, according to Kim, also include a separate sports-themed attraction.

"That's our working theme," Kim said. "Things can still morph around, but we could build around that, perhaps create a memorabilia museum. Bally's is a brand that's associated with sports and entertainment, nationally. The work is just beginning on all that."

Despite some controversy about public money going toward the ballpark project, Kim said he believes Las Vegas got a "great, great deal."

Bally's is the parent company of the Tropicana, which opened nearly 70 years ago and has had numerous owners and expansions over the years.