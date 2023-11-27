UNLV hosting Boise State for 2023 Mountain West Football Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been a historic season for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas football team who have posted their best record since 1984. The Rebels are 9-3 overall this season and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. But first, the team is looking to win the Mountain West Championship.

UNLV, Boise State, and San Jose State all finished the regular season with 6-2 records in the Mountain West. According to the Mountain West, when they eliminated divisional play in May 2022, it required Mountain West Football Championship tiebreakers to be reviewed and changed to ensure the two teams with the strongest body of work are in the championship game.

Since the teams didn't face each other head-to-head and no team was ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the three-way tie was broken by computer rankings, which were provided by Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix, Massey and Wolfe. Based on those rankings, UNLV and Boise State secured their spots in the championship game. The Rebels had the higher overall average ranking and earned the right to host the game, which is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Mountain West Championship game," said UNLV head coach Barry Odom. "We have great respect for Boise State and the year they have had to get to the championship game. Our team has worked tirelessly to compete for a championship. To host the game in Las Vegas at Allegiant is just tremendous."

According to the UNLV athletic department, all current UNLV football season ticket holders will have the right to purchase their same seats and parking for the Mountain West Football Championship. Department officials said season ticket holders can login to their online account and purchase their seats at a discounted rate. The deadline for season ticket holders to make that purchase is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Current UNLV students will receive one ticket for free and have the opportunity to buy one additional guest ticket for $15, which is available for download now. General tickets start at $20.

"I am very proud of Coach Odom, our players and staff on what they accomplished to this point. It is a credit to the work that they have put in during this journey," said UNLV athletic director Erick Harper. "We absolutely need everyone at the game Saturday. We are calling on all Rebel fans to be there and support this team in what promises to be a great matchup in our city."

Kickoff is set for noon.

Las Vegas has hosted the Mountain West championship game before. Mountain West archives show the 2020 game between San Jose State and Boise State was played at Sam Boyd Stadium. As for UNLV Football, historically, they've only won two conference championships before. They won the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Championship in 1984. However, they had to forfeit the title due to ineligible players. The Rebels also won the Big West Conference Championship in 1994.