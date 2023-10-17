UNLV Football has best start to season since 1984. What UNLV great Randall Cunningham thinks of squad

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Football fever at UNLV is taking over the campus, and it's an exciting, long-awaited change.

The last time the team started off this hot was when Randall Cunningham was playing for the Rebels.

"It's back, everything is back like it was in the 80's," said UNLV QB 1982-1984.

1984 was the last season the Rebels started a football season 5-1. According to official record books, UNLV had to forfeit all their wins from the 1983 and 1984 seasons as a punishment for playing with ineligible players though.

Charles Krupa/AP Eagles first round draft pick Keith Jackson, left, watches practice along side quarterback Randall Cunningham at the Eagles training camp in West Chester, Penn., Aug. 11, 1988. Earlier in the day Jackson signed up with the club for a reported $2.25 million. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The team got their fifth victory after beating the Nevada Wolfpack by 18 points last Saturday.

Cunningham thinks this is the start of something special.

"Half the stadium is almost packed, and you're like, 'okay, you better get your tickets now,'" said Cunningham.

If UNLV wins this Saturday against Colorado State, that would make them bowl-eligible. The Rebels haven't been to a bowl game in the past 10 seasons. Head Coach Barry Odom says that would be a big accomplishment, but he wants it to be expected from his program.

MORE: UNLV Rebels football earns third-straight win under new era with Odom as head coach

"Bowl qualification at UNLV should be, that's part of the checklist, that's part of the goals going into each year but that's not the standard," said Odom.

Coach Odom says that standard means being nationally ranked. UNLV is still unranked this season but received 4 Top-25 votes from this week's coaches poll.

"Yeah, we don't want to be mediocre. We came here. Coach Odom came here to win, and we want to do something UNLV hasn't done before," said UNLV running back Donavyn Lester.

UNLV faithful say they trust Coach Odom and can't wait to see how far the Rebels go.

"He's going to take the football team and the players to a whole different level," said UNLV freshman Luke White.

"It's something we're excited to go and support and excited to root for," said UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Kevin Kruger.

"Let's make sure they keep the wheels going, but it's very important and exciting," said Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

The Rebels will take on Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m. in their quest to become bowl-eligible.

UNLV football has competed in six bowl games in its history. They played bowl games in the 1974, 1978, 1984, 1994, 2000 and 2013 seasons.