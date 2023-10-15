UNLV Rebels keep Fremont Cannon red in 45-27 win in 4th straight over UNR

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Cannon will remain red for another year after UNLV pushed past UNR in a 45-27 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Runnin' Rebels took off on an aggressive lead as Jayden Maiava threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ricky White, and Donavyn Lester ran for three more in the first quarter of the game. The Wolf Pack — which has yet to win a game this season — wasn't too far behind as they closed out the quarter by scoring a touchdown, bringing the score to 14-7.

The second quarter saw two more touchdowns for UNLV after Lester ran another 16 yards. Their final touchdown on the half came on Maiava's pass that found White in stride deep down the left side for an 82-yard score.

UNLV continued to dominate into the third quarter after Lester ran for 66 yards for his third and farthest touchdown of the game, bringing the game to 35 - 7. Though trailing by four touchdowns, the Wolf Pack stayed in the game, and Lewis scored the team's second touchdown of the game.

The Wolf Pack's momentum was cut short, however, after Pizano kicked for a 3-point conversion, widening the gap between the two teams to 38 - 14.

The fourth quarter would start out strong for UNR with a touchdown, but the team would miss an opportunity for a two-point pass conversion. With the score at 38 - 20, the Wolf Pack was definitely still in the game.

Once again, UNLV shattered any momentum from their rivals after Davis Jr. ran 9 yards for a touchdown, cementing the team's 25-point lead.

To close out the fourth quarter, UNR made another goal and completed a kick to bring the score to 45 - 27, not quite enough to beat the Rebels.

Maiava was 20-of-25 passing for 257 yards. White made eight catches for 174 yards. Lester had 10 carries for 99 yards.

Brendon Lewis was 16-of-31 passing for 287 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions for the Wolf Pack (0-6, 0-2) and ran for 115 more yards on 15 carries with a score but also lost a fumble. Dalevon Campbell had three catches for 93 yards and a score.

The team scored over 40 points in three consecutive games for the first time in school history, and the in-state rivals matchup saw them continue that streak for the fourth consecutive game and fifth time this season.

Under head coach Barry Odom, UNLV Football continues to deliver week after week and has led the team to this victory, which will keep the Fremont Cannon red for another year.