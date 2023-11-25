UNLV falls short to San Jose Spartans in regular-season finale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels fell short in the regular season finale in Saturday's matchup against the San Jose Spartans.

Coming into the game, UNLV had a chance to make an appearance in a Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas — a first for the Rebels. However, despite falling 31-37 to the Spartans, the Rebels will have a few other chances for a conference title as Boise State and San Jose State continue to battle for the top spot in the MW.

There is a 3-way tie for first in the MW (UNLV, Boise State, SJSU)



Computer rankings will now determine who hosts the championship, which will be final on Sunday. — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) November 25, 2023

The Spartans had a strong start out of the gate in Saturday's game, with two touchdowns and a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. UNLV would respond with a touchdown from Jai'Den Thomas in the last few minutes of the quarter.

SJSU Is making It look easy right now against UNLV.



17-0 with still 4 minutes left In the first — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) November 25, 2023

Second quarter would see field goals all around, with the Spartans' Kyler Halvorsen kicking a 30-yard field goal as well as a 34-yard kick from UNLV's Jose Pizano.

At HT:



SJSU 20 UNLV 10.



Rebels have come back from a deficit like this before, but they got their work cut out for them.



San Jose St has been killing them on 3rd downs — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) November 25, 2023

UNLV would come out of half-time swinging with a touchdown in the first two minutes of the third quarter, which was also Thomas' second. The Spartans would widen the gap once again with a responding touchdown, bringing the score to 27-17.

Another field goal from the Spartans would bring the game to nearly a two-touchdown game at the end of the third.

Despite appearing dead in the water, UNLV would make a mad dash to overtake the Spartans, scoring two touchdowns before the end of the game. At one point toward the end of the fourth, it was a one-possession game for UNLV.

Somehow this is a 6-point game after UNLV looked dead In the water.



If they can get a 3-and-out....watch out 👀 — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) November 25, 2023

However, after an incompletion on the Rebel's final possession, the Spartans came out of the game with a win.

That's going to do It. Rebels are going to drop the regular season finale to SJSU 37-31 — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) November 25, 2023

While the Rebels still have a chance at making an appearance at the Mountain West Championship, who will take the field remains unclear for now.