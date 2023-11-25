Watch Now
UNLV falls short to San Jose Spartans in regular-season finale

UNLV Football
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 18:45:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels fell short in the regular season finale in Saturday's matchup against the San Jose Spartans.

Coming into the game, UNLV had a chance to make an appearance in a Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas — a first for the Rebels. However, despite falling 31-37 to the Spartans, the Rebels will have a few other chances for a conference title as Boise State and San Jose State continue to battle for the top spot in the MW.

The Spartans had a strong start out of the gate in Saturday's game, with two touchdowns and a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. UNLV would respond with a touchdown from Jai'Den Thomas in the last few minutes of the quarter.

Second quarter would see field goals all around, with the Spartans' Kyler Halvorsen kicking a 30-yard field goal as well as a 34-yard kick from UNLV's Jose Pizano.

UNLV would come out of half-time swinging with a touchdown in the first two minutes of the third quarter, which was also Thomas' second. The Spartans would widen the gap once again with a responding touchdown, bringing the score to 27-17.

Another field goal from the Spartans would bring the game to nearly a two-touchdown game at the end of the third.

Despite appearing dead in the water, UNLV would make a mad dash to overtake the Spartans, scoring two touchdowns before the end of the game. At one point toward the end of the fourth, it was a one-possession game for UNLV.

However, after an incompletion on the Rebel's final possession, the Spartans came out of the game with a win.

While the Rebels still have a chance at making an appearance at the Mountain West Championship, who will take the field remains unclear for now.

