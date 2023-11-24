UNLV Football season ticket renewals underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Football is having a historic season in 2023.

The team is currently in first place in the Mountain West conference with a record of 9-2. This season marks the first time since 1984 that the team has won nine games and will face San Jose State on Saturday.

According to the athletic department, the team is also offering early bird pricing and season ticket renewals are underway.

Fans can learn more about 2024 season tickets by visiting the ticket sales and service tables that will be at Allegiant Stadium during the game. They will also be at the Torch Terrace pregame on Friday as part of Happy Hour at the Torch Bar.

Athletic department officials said current season ticket holders will be able to save up to 42% on renewals that are paid in full before Dec. 15. Fans who do not pay in full by Dec. 15 will still be able to renew their tickets by the standard deadline, which is April 1, 2024. Payment plans are also available from January through March.

On-site season-long parking passes are also available to be renewed and start at $25 per game.

You can also make deposits for new season tickets. They are $50 per seat and fans can select their 2024 tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

More information about renewals can be found here and information about tickets can be found here. You can also call or email the athletic department at 702-739-3267 or rebelathletics@unlvtickets.com.