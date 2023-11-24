100 Yards with Tina Nguyen: UNLV Football HC Barry Odom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As they prepare to face off against San Jose State and possibly clinch their first Mountain West Championship appearance, our Tina Nguyen walks 100 yards with UNLV football's head coach, Barry Odom.

TINA NGUYEN: Coach, when we did this in August, we were just getting ready for your first year here. Now you have nine wins overall, five of those at home, and you're bowl-eligible. How have you been able to do this?

BARRY ODOM: It's amazing to see how fast it's gone by. It feels like it was only a couple of weeks ago. We've got a great group of student-athletes, a great group of kids that are hungry. They work hard, and they care about and love each other. They've enjoyed the process of preparing and practicing. Now, I think we've gotten better every single week. So, first, it starts with them. Second, I think we've got a great set of assistant coaches and people that pour into these kids on a day-to-day basis, whether it's food and nutrition and strength and conditioning, all these different people that touch the players every day. And with all of them, there's a singular focus and mission.

NGUYEN: Vegas loves winners. What is it like to help revive college football?

ODOM: In this city, there are 2.5 million people here — it's the Sports Mecca of the world. But there's plenty of space for an elite college football program. I think there are enough people in the city, community, and state who recognize when programs are doing things the right way. When [those programs] are competing and winning championships, and they want to support those teams.

NGUYEN: Jayden Maiava was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week for a fifth time this season. What's it been like to see him progress throughout the year?

ODOM: He's played really, really well. He played solid. He's a really talented local kid, and he has the ability to prepare and then go execute. Things have slowed down for him, but also, the ten guys around him have played really well, and it all goes together. He has just made good decisions, but he also made mistakes as well. He understands mistakes and he does everything he can to not make them again.

NGUYEN: You guys got a big game this weekend against San Jose State. They've also got a good quarterback as well. What will be key defensively in terms of limiting them?

ODOM: We've got to do a great job of not giving up explosive plays. They're running the ball so well right now in their gaps games, and we've got to do a great job filling that up. You got to be able to tackle and open space, and it'll come down to trying to find a way to be really good on third downs and then get the ball back in takeaways for our offense.

NGUYEN: This game is also a chance to host the Mountain West Conference Championship. What would it mean to get to hosting?

ODOM: It would be huge. Would be huge for our kids, for a city, for a program to play. If you look at. Now what we've played at home. And then our our kids have thrived on that. And it's important that we protect our house. And I know there are lots of motivational factors, but the opportunity to play two more games is certainly at the top.

NGUYEN: Lastly, it is Thanksgiving week. So tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

ODOM: Oh, we can talk about this for a whole 30-minute segment. I love Thanksgiving. My wife, Tia, will make it. We had a mini Thanksgiving last year. I enjoy it so much I can drown in sweet potatoes. But I'll also give it all up for some green bean casserole. All in all, Sign me up.

