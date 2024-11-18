UNLV Football rises to No. 23 — their highest-ever ranking in program history in two national polls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels are rising back!

On Sunday, it was announced that UNLV Football has moved up seven spots to make a return to national rankings. Their record now sits at 8-2 overall following their 41-20 home-game win over San Diego State on Saturday.

UNLV ranks No. 23 in both polls. This is their highest ranking ever in program history by The Associated Press and this also ties their highest ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

On Sept. 15, the Rebs made their first appearance on the Coaches Poll, going as high as No. 23 two weeks later. Then on Sept. 29, UNLV ranked No. 25 by the AP.

RELATED STORY | UNLV Football ranked in major poll for first time in program history

UNLV held the ranking for one week with a 4-0 start before risking their Top 25 spot with a loss to Syracuse on Oct. 4. Ultimately, they fell out of the AP Top 25 with another loss against Boise State, but by winning four of their last five games — rattling off wins against Hawai'i (29-27) and San Diego State (41-20) — UNLV has shot back to No. 23 in the AP Top 25.

UNLV Football closes out its regular-season road schedule this Friday against San Jose State and returns home Saturday, Nov. 30, to host UNR in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon to end the regular season.