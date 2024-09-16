UNLV Football ranked in major poll for first time in program history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in program history, UNLV Football has been ranked in at least one of the two major college football polls.

The team was ranked No. 25 in USA Today's U.S. LBM Coaches Poll, the publication announced on Sunday.

So far this season, UNLV is undefeated with a 3-0 record, including a 23-20 over Kansas on Friday. The last time the team started the season with that record was 1984 when UNLV was a member of the Pacific Coast Athletic Association. (It was later renamed Big West.)

"We are certainly excited about the start of our season," head coach Barry Odom said in a press release. "Our team understands the importance of preparation and how huge each opportunity is for our program. We need to improve in all three phases of the game to continue to play winning football."

The UNLV Football program moved up to Division I in 1978 and while they have received votes in the polls in multiple seasons, this is the first time they have reached the Top 25.

In addition to the team being ranked in the Top 25, two UNLV players have picked up awards from the Mountain West this week.

Linebacker Jackson Woodard has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks. The All-America candidate is the first UNLV linebacker to win more than one Mountain West weekly award in the same season since Beau Bell in 2007.

Placekicker Caden Chittenden was also named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week and the Freshman of the Week. Just last week, running back Greg Burrell was named the Freshman of the Week.

This is an off week for the Rebels before they host Fresno State on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Allegiant Stadium. They are looking to go 4-0, which hasn't happened since 1976.

Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m.