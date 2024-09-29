UNLV Football makes top 25 in AP poll as undefeated season continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a win over Fresno State, this weekend has become a landmark one for the UNLV football program.

UNLV football has made it to the top 25 teams ranked by the Associated Press for the first time as a Division 1 program.

The Rebels are also ranked as No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Additionally, UNLV remains undefeated this season with a 4-0 record, a first since moving to Division 1 in 1978.

UNLV IS 4-0 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MOVING TO DIVISION I IN 1978‼️



UNLV's former QB1 Matt Sluka left the team earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/pPkZTI5L53 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2024

The Rebels will close out their non-conference slate on Friday at home vs. Syracuse. Kickoff time at Allegiant Stadium is 6 p.m.