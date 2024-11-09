Rebels Football ready to face Rainbow Warriors for 9th Island Showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV’s game against Hawaii is one of their oldest rivalries, dating back to 1969. While the Rebels are focused on bringing home the 9th Island Showdown trophy, it’s the first step to accomplishing their ultimate dream this season.

“I still believe the champion of the Mountain West Conference will have a seat at the 12-team playoff,” Rebels Football Head Coach Barry Odom said. “So every goal from small to big is still there.”

Reaching those goals starts with the Rebs' offense taking care of the ball and protecting their quarterback against Hawaii. They lead the Mountain West in total defense and scoring defense.

“They’re definitely a gritty team,” Rebels Offensive Lineman Jack Hasz said. “They have a lot of pride on that team, they’re very physical, they like to hit, we’re expecting obviously a tough game, a physical game in the trenches.”

Along with a physical game in the trenches, UNLV’s defense knows it needs to keep up its league-best rushing defense as Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager sits at the top of the conference in various offensive categories.

“This week we’re going to be dealing with a lot of passing, passing downs, they’re not a big run team, so on the inside a lot of twisting, a lot of stunting,” Rebels Defensive Lineman Alexander Whitmore said. “Dealing with the pass and dealing with big splits is what I tend to like because I like to get after the quarterback.”

While the three phases know their roles in the game, the Rebels hope Saturday is the start of an unforgettable month.

“I challenged our staff and really everyone in the organization we have 27 days to write our page in history, so it’s up to us, and that’s the great thing because we’re in control of what happens here over the course of this month and hopefully we’ll continue to play good football winning football and if we do that we’ll let the chips fall and see what plays out for the first weekend in December.”

The Rebs and Rainbow Warriors will kick off on Saturday in Honolulu at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.