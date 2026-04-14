WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders GM talks prospects in pre-NFL Draft press conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Football fans are gearing up for a party in Pittsburgh as the 2026 NFL Draft draws near.

Las Vegas Raiders fans have been especially excited as the Silver and Black is set to get the first overall pick this year.

While the draft is still just over a week away, Raiders General Manager John Spytek is set to speak to members of Las Vegas media Tuesday afternoon.

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🔴 John Spytek's press conference is expected to get underway at 3 p.m.

Happening now

When it comes to draft prospects, fans' eyes have been on Fernando Mendoza for months now. Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers in an undefeated season in 2025, culminating in the College Football Playoff Championship. The Heisman-winning quarterback is widely projected to be the number one pick overall in this year's draft.

Even after news broke that Kirk Cousins accepted a contract with the Raiders, the general consensus was that the club was still eyeing Mendoza. Cousins even spoke to the possibility of working with Mendoza during his press conference last week.