Quarterback Kirk Cousins agrees to Raiders contract, agents says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders have a new quarterback.

That's according to a post by Mike McCartney, who said Kirk Cousins agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Congrats @KirkCousins8 agreeing to a contract with the @Raiders — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 2, 2026

This news comes just one day after Fernando Mendoza made a showing during Indiana's pro day.

Mendoza led the Hoosiers in an undefeated season in 2025, culminating in the College Football National Championship. The Heisman-winning quarterback is widely projected to be the number one pick overall in this year's draft, a pick that is set to go to the Las Vegas Raiders later this month.

While the Raiders are largely expected to select Mendoza, Head Coach Klint Kubiak said earlier this week he wouldn't want the rookie to start right away.

“Ideally, you don’t want him to start from day one,” Kubiak said Tuesday. “You’d love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes they have to play from day one and it’s our job as coaches to get them ready to go. I think it does help the player if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”

At the time of those comments, Aidan O'Connell was the only other quarterback on the Raiders roster after trading Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett.

Now, it looks like Cousins will be able to help fill that mentor role Kubiak spoke to.

Cousins was selected by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft after playing for the Michigan State Spartans. Cousins helped lead the Redskins to a division title in the 2015 season and was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 as a free agent, where he spent six seasons earning three Pro Bowl selections.

Cousins and Kubiak would have worked together during this time, as Kubiak served as the quarterback coach for the Vikings starting in 2019 before moving to the offensive coordinator role in 2021.

Cousins then moved to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 after signing a four-year $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

However, Cousins was released from the Falcons on March 11 earlier this year.

This is a developing report.