Fernando Mendoza shows out for Las Vegas Raiders at Indiana's pro day

(KTNV) — Fernando Mendoza added another accolade to his extensive football resume on Wednesday at Indiana's pro day — showing out for the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Raiders having the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, general manager John Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak were both in attendance to watch Mendoza.

At NFL owners' meetings earlier this week, Spytek and Kubiak said they wanted to see how Mendoza threw the ball live and reacted in high-pressure situations with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Mendoza completed the majority of his passes, including this head-turning dime to EJ Williams.

NEW: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the throw of the DAY…



Mendoza uncorked this deep ball to EJ Williams.



Absolutely money 😳 pic.twitter.com/AJHDOK8kZx — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) April 1, 2026

In an interview with NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, Mendoza made his case to the Raiders on what he would bring to the Silver and Black.

"No matter all of the praise and all of the speculation of me being the number one overall pick, I am going to be the same Fernando," Mendoza said. "I am going to be authentic, I am going to serve my teammates, be a servant leader, I am going to build equity within my team, and by equity, I mean you have to play well, and second off, build relationships with my teammates, working hard and caring about them. I am going to prepare like no other, and I am going to try to be the best me I can possibly become, the best for my teammates."

The NFL Draft kicks off at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23.