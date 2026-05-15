2026 season schedule: Las Vegas Raiders up against tough schedule, to face defending Super Bowl champs at home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Led by a new head coach and a new quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders will find themselves up against a tough schedule during the 2026 season.
The NFL unveiled its full schedules for the upcoming season on Thursday, with the Raiders slated to begin the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
Based on strength of schedule, Las Vegas will have the seventh hardest schedule next season, but will not be highlighted in any primetime matchups.
The full schedule:
- Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins - Sept. 13 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 2: @ Los Angeles Chargers - Sept. 20 (1:05 p.m.)
- Week 3: @ New Orleans Saints - Sept. 27 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Oct. 4 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 5: @ New England Patriots - Oct. 11 (10 a.m.)
- Week 6: vs. Buffalo Bills - Oct. 18 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams - Oct. 25 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 8: @ New York Jets - Nov. 1 (10 a.m.)
- Week 9: @ San Francisco 49ers - Nov. 8 (1:05 p.m.)
- Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks - Nov. 15 (1:05 p.m.)
- Week 11: @ Denver Broncos - Nov. 22 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 12: @ Cleveland Browns - Nov. 29 (10 a.m.)
- Week 13: Bye
- Week 14: vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Dec. 13 (1:05 p.m.)
- Week 15: vs. Denver Broncos - Dec. 20 (1:25 p.m.)
- Week 16: vs. Tennessee Titans - Dec. 27 (1:05 p.m.)
- Week 17: @ Arizona Cardinals - Jan. 3 (1:05 p.m.)
- Week 18: @ Kansas City Chiefs (TBD)
The Raiders used a "Step Brothers" movie theme to announce their schedule:
You don't get it. It's the 2026 Schedule Release!— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 14, 2026
📰 https://t.co/CIxG8eTk9u pic.twitter.com/O4h2dbM5ZN
The Raiders will be led by first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, whom the organization hired after he helped the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win as their offensive coordinator. He takes over for Pete Carroll, who spent one year at the helm in Las Vegas.
Last season, the Raiders finished in last place in the AFC West with a 3-14 record, earning them the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The team used that pick on national championship winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza from Indiana University.
WATCH | Fernando Mendoza's first appearance as a Raider during post-draft press conference:
The organization also signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a five-year deal this offseason. The veteran could see time as the starting quarterback before the team fully hands over the reigns over to Mendoza.
WATCH | Kirk Cousins holds first press conference as a Las Vegas Raider:
The Silver and Black are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
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