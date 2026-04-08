WATCH: Kirk Cousins holds first press conference as a Las Vegas Raider

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kirk Cousins held his first press conference as a member of the Silver and Black on Wednesday.

It came after the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed earlier this week that the club signed the unrestricted free agent as its newest quarterback.

You can watch the full press conference here:

FULL PRESSER: Kirk Cousins holds first press conference as a Las Vegas Raider

Cousins enters his 15th season in the NFL and joins the Raiders after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2012 draft and spent six years with the club before signing with the Minnesota Vikings for six seasons.

During his time in Atlanta, Cousins played in 24 games and passed for 5,229 yards with 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In his first season with the Falcons, he set the franchise record for passing yards in a single game, throwing for 509 yards and four touchdowns against Tampa Bay in Week 5 of the 2024 season.

Over his six seasons in Minnesota, Cousins earned three Pro Bowl selections and registered a 50-37-1 regular-season record as a starter and a 1-2 postseason record. Cousins recorded four seasons with over 4,000 passing yards and owns three of the top five passing seasons in Vikings franchise history.

His time in Minnesota is where Cousins previously worked with current Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak, as Kubiak served as the quarterback coach for the Vikings starting in 2019 before moving to the offensive coordinator role in 2021.