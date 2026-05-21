HENDERSON (KTNV) — The battle for the starting quarterback position is underway at Raiders headquarters as the team opened week one of organized team activities, otherwise known as OTAs, in Henderson.

All eyes were on Fernando Mendoza on Wednesday, but veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins' presence was felt among the roster.

WATCH | Las Vegas Raiders look to "earn the shield" in OTA's

Las Vegas Raiders look to "earn the shield" in OTA's

"He's very direct," offensive lineman Kolton Miller said."When someone says something, the way he says it — it's like oh alright, let's go snap in," Miller said.

OTA's mark the start of a new chapter for the Raiders — from players getting to know teammates to embracing different jersey numbers.

Cornerback Eric Stokes changed from 22 to 5.

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"I was a big Reggie Bush fan growing up," Stokes said. "I wanted number five, I wanted to throw up the Trojan, just brings back childhood memories, I just love number five."

Beyond the cornerback position, the Raiders are building a fresh identity under a new regime, but head coach Klint Kubiak says that identity has to be earned.

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"We'll find out if we can get it by training camp, if we can uphold the standard that we put in front of these players in our team meeting, if our conditioning levels are where it needs to be, if we practice the right way, if we can handle our business, if we handle our business outside of the building and represent the shield the right way — then we'll put it back on," Kubiak said.

One player already living up to that standard in Kubiak's eyes is tight end Brock Bowers.

"He's a football robot from heaven, he's a Cadillac out there, we have to get the most out of Brock, just can't say enough great things about him," Kubiak said.

Kubiak also wants to maximize another offensive weapon — running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty is embracing the challenge.

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"I look forward to it a lot, I'm going to help the team as much as I can and if I don't have to, I don't want to come off the field," Jeanty said.

The Silver and Black look to bring their best both on and off the field this season, starting with the team's recent schedule release video being a hit.

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"Love the media team for doing that, we got a kick out of it, it's fun to get the guys together and do that," Miller said.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby continues to recover from knee surgery but is still showing up to practice.

Media availability for week two of OTA's is on Thursday, May 28.

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