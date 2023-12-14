Raiders set to square off against short-handed Chargers on Thursday Night Football

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prime-time football is back in Las Vegas this week as the Raiders get ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Silver and Black are looking to snap a three-game skid and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

With both teams sitting at 5-8 in the basement of AFC West standings, injuries have drastically changed the game's complexion.

Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert underwent season-ending surgery this week after breaking a finger in the team's 24-7 loss to the Broncos. Easton Stick will take Herbert's place, the fifth-year pro making his first career start. L.A. will also be without leading receiver Keenan Allen, who suffered a heel injury against Denver.

On the Las Vegas sideline, running back Josh Jacobs has been ruled questionable to play after sustaining a quad injury in the team's shutout 3-0 loss to the Vikings last week. Wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) seem to be on the right side of questionable. In the trenches, offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and center Andre James (ankle) have been ruled out.

The Raiders are expected to start rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell despite his recent struggles. However, if O'Connell was to continue his tough sledding, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may retake the job he lost after former head coach Josh McDaniels' firing.

Speaking on the potential switch behind center, interim head coach Antonio Pierce told media on Wednesday that the Raiders will "do whatever it takes to put ourselves in position to win."

​"If there's a chance to get better, a chance to improve, a chance to put us in position to win, then we have to get all the factors that go into it," Pierce said. "Just making decisions based off media, a loss, a bad, ugly performance, that's not how you do things in the National Football League."

While the Raiders offense has proven to still be a work in progress, the team's defense comes off their best performance of the season. Holding Minnesota scoreless until the 2-minute warning, the Crosby-led unit will try to stifle Stick and a Chargers offense that's missing weapons.

"Love to see how the guys perform and fight," Pierce said. "It's been a rough stretch for our offense... At some point, boom, it'll click. It did for us in the Giants game. At some point, there will be an explosion. We have some really good football players who need to execute at a higher level."

The Raiders and Chargers kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT. You can watch the game live on Channel 13 or stream it on Amazon Prime. KTNV's pre-game coverage will start at 4:30 p.m.