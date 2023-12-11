Scoreless game between Raiders, Vikings until Joseph's 36-yard field goal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders lost against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Sunday's game marked the first time the Raiders have been shut out through 3 quarters of a game.

Stats in the first half:



Raiders defense forces 4 sacks, 5 TFL

Neither offense cracks 100 total yards

No red zone appearances or turnovers

QB A. O’Connell: 12-18, 81 yd

RB J. Jacobs: 8/23/0

WR D. Adams: 4/25/0

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was transported to a local hospital after taking a big hit in the second quarter. He was ruled out for a chest injury.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby was questionable this game because of an ongoing knee injury but still played. Crosby had two sacks in the first half.

It’s a 2-sack first half for Maxx Crosby ✌️



The all-world pass rusher has been the highlight of the #Raiders’ day thus far.pic.twitter.com/Je5ICI8k7c — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 10, 2023

The Raiders defense did what they could to keep the Vikings stagnant. Raiders' longest gain was Hunter Renfrow's 38-yard catch-and-run.

It was a costly fumble and the game's first turnover.

In the 4th quarter, Raiders' Josh Jacobs limped to the bench and is questionable on a knee injury. Zamir White led the Raiders backfield. Injuries seemed to be piling up for the Raiders, with Amik Robertson appearing to have pain in the right arm and Nate Hobbs' visit to the medical tent.

The Vikings make it on the scoreboard first with only 1:57 left in the fourth quarter. Greg Joseph made a 36-yard field goal. Score 3-0.

The Raiders next game is against the Chargers on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.