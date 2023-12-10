Vikings WR Justin Jefferson taken to hospital with chest injury after big hit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is out for the rest of the game against the Raiders because of a chest injury.

He's being taken to a local hospital out of precaution.

Justin Jefferson (chest) is ruled out for rest of the game and is being taken to a local hospital out of precaution.



Major blow to this Vikings offense that has found few answers for Antonio Pierce's defense. — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 10, 2023

The team announced Jefferson was ruled out after the hit in the second quarter.

MORE: Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller out vs. Vikings with shoulder injury

Jefferson, the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, took a shot from safety Marcus Epps while going high to catch a 15-yard pass. There was no flag for hitting a defenseless receiver.

This was Jefferson's first game back after missing the previous seven games because of a hamstring injury.

Jefferson made some team history before going out. He caught a 12-yard pass that moved him past Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by a Vikings player in his first four seasons. Moss had 5,396 yards from 1998-2001, and Jefferson is at 5,423.