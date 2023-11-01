Las Vegas Raiders relieve head coach Josh McDaniels, announce interim general manager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders relieved their head coach and general manager, Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler, Tuesday night.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

Davis is the first NFL owner to make changes this season.

The Raiders started the season 3-5 due to struggles on the offensive side of the ball. This also comes after back-to-back double-digit losses for the Silver and Black.

McDaniels went 9-16 as the head coach of the Raiders.

No word yet from the Raiders on who will be the interim head coach. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says the Raiders plan to make linebacker coach Antonio Pierce the interim head coach.

Schefter also says the Raiders gave McDaniels a six-year contract in Jan. 2022 that the team must pay.

The Raiders announced after their release that Champ Kelly will be the interim general manager. The team says it's his second season as assistant general manager.

The Raiders are set to host the New York Giants inside Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

Stay updated on the Raiders on ktnv.com/Raiders.