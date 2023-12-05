Las Vegas Raiders nominate Maxx Crosby for NFL 'Man of the Year' Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have nominated defensive end Maxx Crosby for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Silver and Black announced Crosby as the nominee for the award, which is considered the league's "most prestigious honor." The award acknowledges NFL players who "excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities."

"Crosby personifies the motto 'Commitment to Excellence' by serving as a shining example of what it means to be a Raider both on and off the gridiron," Raiders officials said in a statement. "His commitment to the community has been on display throughout the year, and he has consistently demonstrated a heartfelt dedication to making a positive impact around him."

As a nominee, Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.

Crosby is currently ranked second for most tackles among defensive linemen at 66 and racked up 15 tackles for loss entering Week 13. Thanks to Crosby's 11.5 sacks so far this season, the Raiders are currently tied for the sixth-most sacks in the league.

"Crosby has been a steadfast supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, consistently playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the wishes of many children," the Raiders release also noted. "He participated in two Make-A-Wish Gameday experiences for four special children, bringing them and their families on an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center."

The team also highlighted Crosby's recent donation to the Eastern Michigan University athletics department and his time reading to children in the community during Nevada Reading Week.

Crosby is one of 32 nominees who will be recognized for their achievements leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

The winner of the Man of the Year award will be announced during NFL Honors, the primetime awards special that will air on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.