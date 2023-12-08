'Raiders have your back,' Raiders' interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on UNLV tragedy

TINA NGUYEN: It's a tough time for the city of Las Vegas right now. Everyone mourning what happened yesterday on the UNLV campus. The Raiders organization have been so supportive and loving of this community. What's your message to the city right now?

ANTONIO PIERCE: Well, our hearts are with them, first responders, and to those who lost their life. It's not easy. Situation is something that's reoccurring, is getting old now. But I'll tell them, like anything, the Raiders have your back and we know that you have our back as Raiders, as an organization and our hearts go out to them. It's a tough situation. There's no words. There's nothing you can explain—why and how—and why go on and on about it. But, you know, we wish everybody the best as they mourn. It's tough situation and our hearts go out to them.

NGUYEN: How did you go about addressing the team and what were some of the guys reactions?

PIERCE: Yeah, just, you know, just thought I had just talked to a few guys about it. We had a bunch of individual meetings and guys that brought it up and we kept in to that setting. And that's what I just always, you know, hug and kiss your loved ones, you know, a little know that you love them because you never know what's going to happen.

NGUYEN: What have you learned about this community?

PIERCE: Well, one, everyone you saw right there, Vegas Strong was all over the Strip. You see the light up, lit up across the city. And I think when you look at all this—the organization of the Raiders, I was just at the game on Saturday watching the football team play against Boise State. I mean, it's huge. And it doesn't matter what line of work you are—an athlete, a chef, a television analyst. You know, we're all in this for one thing, and that's to make the city better.