Las Vegas Raiders bench Garappolo, name rookie Aidan O'Connell as starting quarterback

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and expect to start rookie Aidan O'Connell later this week.

These offensive changes are just the latest in a sweeping effort by team officials to clean house. Late Tuesday night, the Raiders announced they would relieve head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler of their duties.

In six games this season, Garroppolo has a 3 - 3 record and currently leads the league in interceptions. Overall, he has thrown for 1,205 pass yards and seven touchdowns.

O'Connell has only taken the field twice this season while Garoppolo was injured. According to ESPN, O'Connell has a 65% completion rate and has over 300 passing yards so far.

Raiders will host the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5.