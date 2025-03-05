Raiders officials to speak amid speculation about QB, re-signing Maxx Crosby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the Las Vegas Raiders will speak publicly Wednesday morning amid ongoing speculation around the team's off-season agenda.

This comes as the team announces the signing of star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year contract extension.

You can watch the Raiders' press conference here. It's expected to start at 11 a.m.

This also comes amid ongoing speculation around what the Raiders are going to do at quarterback.

According to the NFL, the Silver and Black requested to release Gardner Minshew after one season. The Raiders, as of this report, have not made any announcement about Minshew's future with the team.

The previous Raiders administration inked Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract last season with $15 million guaranteed. The pact had $3.16 million in guaranteed money in 2025. Releasing Minshew saves the Raiders $6.34 million on the cap with $7.66 million in dead money.

Minshew signed as a bridge quarterback last offseason, but when the Raiders struck out at drafting a rookie signal-caller, he became the lead man. Vegas went 2-7 with Minshew under center.