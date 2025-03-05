Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Raiders plan to release QB Gardner Minshew, AP source says

Raiders Moves Football
David Becker/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)
Raiders Moves Football
Posted

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release quarterback Gardner Minshew next week, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract last year with $15 million guaranteed.

WATCH | We heard from Gardner Minshew at the start of his time with the Silver and Black.

Gardner Minshew ready to take on role as Raiders starting QB

He beat out Aidan O'Connell for the starting job going into last season but struggled to hold on to the position. He finished with 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles while throwing nine touchdown passes.

A broken collarbone ended his season Nov. 24 against the Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer