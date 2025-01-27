Watch Now
WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders welcome Pete Carroll and John Spytek as new head coach, GM

For the third season, the Las Vegas Raiders are starting fresh with a new general manager and head coach. Hear from John Spytek and Pete Carroll about how they plan to turn the storied franchise around after a stretch of painful seasons for Raider Nation.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are holding an introductory press conference for new Head Coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek beginning at 11 a.m.

Raiders' star defensive end and vocal leader in the locker room, Maxx Crosby, is in attendance for the introductory press conference for his team's new head coach and GM.

Here they are, the new leaders of the Silver and Black. It's now the John Spytek and Pete Carroll era.

Reports dropped Friday morning that Carroll agreed to a three-year deal with a fourth-year option with the Raiders. He boasts a long, successful coaching career, and the Silver and Black are hoping experience can help right the ship in Las Vegas.

Hear what one football expert has to say on this new deal:

Meanwhile, Spytek joins the Raiders after several years as the assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Spytek and Carroll have connections with the team’s minority owner, Tom Brady, who has had a heavy influence on Las Vegas’ hiring decisions this season.

Spytek and Brady were college teammates in 1999 in Michigan, then reunited in Tampa Bay to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in 2021.

ABC Tampa sports reporter Kevin Lewis spoke with Alex Eschelman about his experience covering Spytek saying he, "knows how to get things done."

While Brady and Carroll never played together, Brady did beat Carroll’s reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks in 2015 for his fourth Super Bowl win.

Carroll will become the Silver and Black’s third head coach in three seasons and fifth since their relocation to Las Vegas in 2020, including interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

