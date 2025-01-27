WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders welcome Pete Carroll and John Spytek as new head coach, GM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are holding an introductory press conference for new Head Coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek beginning at 11 a.m.

Raiders' star defensive end and vocal leader in the locker room, Maxx Crosby, is in attendance for the introductory press conference for his team's new head coach and GM.

Maxx Crosby is present for Pete Carroll and John Spytek’s introductory press conference 👀 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/OohzVRMFoi — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) January 27, 2025

Here they are, the new leaders of the Silver and Black. It's now the John Spytek and Pete Carroll era.

Mark Davis introduces #Raiders HC Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek. With Super Bowl champion resumes, this pairing spearheads a new era in Las Vegas.#RaiderNation | @KTNV pic.twitter.com/is7Z8tD722 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 27, 2025

“There’s some teams where it means a little bit more. The NFL is better when they’re crushing it. Having that responsibility is something I don’t take lightly.”



John Spytek is humbled to not just be a 1st-year GM but to lead the #Raiders. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/7xaepjf3Li — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 27, 2025

“Mark made a great move.” - Pete Carroll on Mark Davis getting Tom Brady involved with the @Raiders. @KTNV #RaiderNation — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) January 27, 2025

#Raiders GM John Spytek: “There are just some teams where it means a little bit more.”



Calls the opportunity a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/VxUjAcRfnN — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) January 27, 2025

Marshawn Lynch screamed RAIDERS when Pete Carroll said in his introductory presser that he wants to see more home team fans at Allegiant Stadium. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8pX7xnB3uC — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 27, 2025

Maxx Crosby embraces John Spytek, Pete Carroll, and Carroll’s family after the #Raiders HC and GM’s introductory presser. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/iZ1VE7hdBN — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 27, 2025

Reports dropped Friday morning that Carroll agreed to a three-year deal with a fourth-year option with the Raiders. He boasts a long, successful coaching career, and the Silver and Black are hoping experience can help right the ship in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Spytek joins the Raiders after several years as the assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Spytek and Carroll have connections with the team’s minority owner, Tom Brady, who has had a heavy influence on Las Vegas’ hiring decisions this season.

Spytek and Brady were college teammates in 1999 in Michigan, then reunited in Tampa Bay to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in 2021.

While Brady and Carroll never played together, Brady did beat Carroll’s reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks in 2015 for his fourth Super Bowl win.

Carroll will become the Silver and Black’s third head coach in three seasons and fifth since their relocation to Las Vegas in 2020, including interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.