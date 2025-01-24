Las Vegas Raiders reach deal to hire Pete Carroll as head coach, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pete Carroll is coming to Las Vegas.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders and Pete Carroll have agreed to a three-year deal with a fourth-year option.

The hiring comes after Las Vegas fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Jan. 7 after going 4-13 in his coaching debut.

PREVIOUS REPORT: A long-time TV and radio host for the Raiders, JT the Brick, comments on Pierce's outcome.

JT the Brick reacts to AP firing

Earlier this week, it was also reported that the Silver and Black are hiring Tampa Bay assistant general manager John Spytek to fill the empty general manager position in Las Vegas.

ABC Tampa sports reporter Kevin Lewis spoke with Alex Eschelman about his experience covering Spytek saying he, "knows how to get things done."

John Spytek expected to be Las Vegas Raiders new General Manager

Carroll will be the team’s fifth head coach since its move to Las Vegas in 2020.