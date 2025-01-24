Raiders rundown: What would John Spytek bring to the table as a GM in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL world has been buzzing this week with reports of Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek becoming the Las Vegas Raiders' next general manager.

I talked to one of our ABC teammates in Tampa to learn more about the man expected to lead the Silver and Black's front office.

WATCH: In your Raiders rundown, Alex Eschelman talks to ABC Tampa sports reporter about how Spytek has helped the Bucs become a successful franchise since 2016:

John Spytek expected to be Las Vegas Raiders new General Manager

ALEX ESCHELMAN: What has your experience been like covering Spytek in Tampa?

KEVIN LEWIS, WFTS sports reporter: He's the engine that makes that front office move. He does the nuts and bolts, the college and the pro scouting in the off-season, but he's also someone who helps crunch numbers. When general manager Jason Litch talks about him, it's glowing, and he's just a guy who knows how to get things done. The players respond to him like he's an assistant coach, and he's been with many organizations. He's worked with John Elway, Jim Harbaugh; he's friends with Tom Brady; he's got the football cachet to know how to conduct himself.

ESCHELMAN: I'm happy you brought up Tom Brady — that's the top storyline when it comes to changing the future for the Las Vegas Raiders. How have you seen Brady's influence change the culture of the Bucs over the years?

LEWIS: He won a Super Bowl here with John Spytek, and he's probably the last signature on the paper that brought Spytek in, because Brady's reputation is if he wants to do something, he wants to do it the best. He's not going to bring a Michigan guy along to bring a buddy along; he wants to build a roster. He wants to win as much in the front office as he did as a player.

In addition to winning a Super Bowl with Tampa in 2021, Spytek also helped bring a Lombardi trophy back to Denver when he was a scout for the Broncos in 2016, so of course, he knows what a winning head coach looks like.

Head coach search + a bright spot for Raider Nation

As for who the Raiders might pick for that job, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sits at the top of the list. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is also someone to keep an eye on considering he was Brady's teammate with the Patriots.

The Raiders definitely want someone offensive-minded at the helm as they search for a new franchise quarterback. And through the Raiders struggled last season on that side of the ball, a bright spot for Raider Nation was first-team All-Pro player Brock Bowers.

Raiders You can vote for Raiders' Brock Bowers for NFL's 2024 Rookie of the Year Noor Shami

The tight end is a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award after breaking Mike Ditka's 63-year-old record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in the NFL. And if he does win, he would be the first tight end to do so since the award started in 1967.

The winner will be announced Feb. 6 during NFL Honors in New Orleans.