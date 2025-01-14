Watch Now
You can vote for Raiders' Brock Bowers for NFL's 2024 Rookie of the Year

David Becker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday,Dec 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attention Raiders fans— Brock Bowers is one of six finalists for the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

The first-round pick led all tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch this season. He also recorded the most receptions by a rookie in a season all-time and the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Fan has the chance to vote for their favorite finalist before Jan. 31:

  • Brock Bowers
  • Jayden Daniels
  • Bucky Irving
  • Malik Nabers
  • Bo Nix
  • Brian Thomas Jr.

The award winner will be recognized during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

