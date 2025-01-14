You can vote for Raiders' Brock Bowers for NFL's 2024 Rookie of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attention Raiders fans— Brock Bowers is one of six finalists for the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

The first-round pick led all tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch this season. He also recorded the most receptions by a rookie in a season all-time and the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Fan has the chance to vote for their favorite finalist before Jan. 31:



Brock Bowers

Jayden Daniels

Bucky Irving

Malik Nabers

Bo Nix

Brian Thomas Jr.

The nominees for the @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year are here!



Vote now at https://t.co/aSx1vIATxP pic.twitter.com/G5VeMZHfb8 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2025

The award winner will be recognized during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.