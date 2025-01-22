Watch Now
Raiders hire Bucs assistant general manager John Spytek as their GM, AP source says

FILE - John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., June 12, 2017. (AP Photo)
HENDERSON (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek to be their GM, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire has not been announced.

Spytek replaces Tom Telesco, who was fired along with coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are still searching for a new coach.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who finished his playing career as the Bucs quarterback, is believed to have had a hand in the hiring.

Spytek is in his second season as the Bucs assistant GM and ninth year in the organization. Tampa Bay won the NFC South for the fourth year in a row.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

