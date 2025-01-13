Raiders request to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching position.

He is the seventh known candidate for the position after Antonio Pierce was fired last week.

The Raiders have scheduled or conducted interviews with former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll, Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn on defense and Ben Johnson on offense, former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Las Vegas also has requested an interview with Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card playoffs Saturday, so that interview would be on hold if it's granted.

The Raiders also have an opening at general manager after Tom Telesco was let go last week, but the club has not apparently requested any interviews. It's possible the Raiders are waiting to see if coaching candidates have anyone in mind that could work as a package deal.

Joseph was the Broncos head coach in 2017-18, going 11-21. Joseph then became the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator for four seasons before returning to Denver for the same role. The Broncos were third in points allowed (18.3) and seventh in yardage given up (317.1) this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL