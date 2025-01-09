Raiders leadership shakeup continues with firing of general manager Tom Telesco

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days after announcing the firing of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with their general manager.

The Raiders organization announced Telesco's firing in a brief statement posted to X on Thursday morning:

"The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Tom Telesco of his duties as General Manager. We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best."

The Raiders finished the 2024-25 NFL season with a 4-13 record that included a 10-game losing streak.

Telesco had been on the job for less than a year. The former Los Angeles Chargers general manager was hired on Jan. 23, 2024. His tenure followed the release of David Ziegler, who was fired in November 2023.

As their head coaching search gets fully underway, Raiders leadership has requested interviews with Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, as well as Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Associated Press reports.

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who recently took an ownership stake in the Raiders, is expected to be hands-on in the search for new management.

Report: Tom Brady expected to be hands on in Raiders coaching search

"He's won more Super Bowls than the number of coaching changes they've had of late," said Chuck Esposito, the race and sports book director at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. "I think 'the Brady factor' is going to be big."

