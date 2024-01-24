Las Vegas Raiders hire former Chargers GM Tom Telesco

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have hired former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their new General Manager. The team made the announcement on Tuesday night.

This comes after the Chargers fired Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley following a historic 63-21 loss to the Raiders in Week 15.

Following the release of former general manager David Ziegler in November 2023, Champ Kelly was announced as the Raiders' interim GM for the remainder of the season. Kelly was brought on alongside Antonio Pierce, who was hired last week as the Silver and Black's permanent head coach.

Telesco began his NFL career as a scouting assistant for the Carolina Panthers in 1995, where he served for two seasons before becoming an area scout in 1997. During his career, he spent 11 years as the General Manager of the Chargers and 15 years with the Indianapolis Colts. While he worked for the Colts, he worked as a Vice President of Football Operations, Director of Player Personnel, Director of Pro Scouting, a pro scout, and an area scout.

With the Chargers, he was involved with drafting players like Jason Verrett, Melvin Gordon III, Joey Bosa, and Justin Herbert. During his time with the Colts, he was involved in drafting Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, and Andrew Luck.

Telesco become the fifth GM in Raiders' history.